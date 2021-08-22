ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits for the Pirates.
Edmundo Sosa, Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits for St. Louis.
Genesis Cabrera (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits in the seventh to take the loss.
