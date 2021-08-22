PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are turning up the heat up again for today and humidity is on the rise.

Again, with the summer heat and humidity there’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm but many will be dry and have time to catch up on yardwork and enjoy some last days at the pool.

A foggy evening and Monday morning at the bus stop is expected and gets even hotter with highs at or near 90 and extremely humid conditions with feel like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Our next best chance for storms will be Thursday.

Hurricane Henri has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm and 1 moving north towards Long Island and is expected to make landfall in New York this afternoon.

Regardless of landfall, dangerous storm surge is expected for Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts where there’s Storm Surge Warnings in place.

Tropical Storm conditions are expected through the morning and afternoon.

Heavy rain will lead to life-threatening flooding and swells will affect much of the east coast with dangerous surf and rip currents.

