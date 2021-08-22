BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are working to find answers after multiple rounds were fired in the South Side overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police arrived at the intersection of South 19th and East Carson Streets in response to a Shotspotter alert.

Police say they found multiple shell casings but no signs of any injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.