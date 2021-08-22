By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are working to find answers after multiple rounds were fired in the South Side overnight.READ MORE: Study Finds Alaska Has The Priciest Pizza, Pennsylvania Ranks Sixth Most Expensive
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police arrived at the intersection of South 19th and East Carson Streets in response to a Shotspotter alert.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigate After Man Stabbed On East Carson Street
Police say they found multiple shell casings but no signs of any injuries.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Sunny Sunday
Police are continuing to investigate.