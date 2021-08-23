By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local hospitals are offering bonuses to fill open positions and try to attract top talent.
UPMC is looking to hire hundreds of nurses, and according to the Trib, many of those come with sign-on bonuses up to $15,000.
AHN is offering similar bonuses, the Trib reports, and Excela Health’s job board shows bonuses from $2,000 to $10,000.
Most bonuses depend on experience level.
Local nurses say the pandemic has made staffing shortages even more dire.