BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:AHN, Excela Health, Local TV, Nurses, UPMC

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local hospitals are offering bonuses to fill open positions and try to attract top talent.

READ MORE: 20-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting In Turtle Creek

UPMC is looking to hire hundreds of nurses, and according to the Trib, many of those come with sign-on bonuses up to $15,000.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: 12 Million Vaccine Doses Administered As State Reports 3-Day Total Of 7,652 New Cases

AHN is offering similar bonuses, the Trib reports, and Excela Health’s job board shows bonuses from $2,000 to $10,000.

Most bonuses depend on experience level.

MORE NEWS: Fire Heavily Damages Home In Upper St. Clair

Local nurses say the pandemic has made staffing shortages even more dire.