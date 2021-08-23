By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) – A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek.
Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue.
First responders found the victim, who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Allegheny County detectives are initiating the investigation.
Allegheny County detectives are initiating the investigation.

There has been no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.