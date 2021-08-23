By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital after a crash.
Officials say the collision happened Monday on Fifth Avenue. The road was temporarily closed between South Aiken and Wilkins avenues.
ALERT:
Fifth Avenue between S.Aiken and Wilkins Ave. is closed for a motorcycle/pedestrian collision.
One female patient has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/YvhQpJWXWN
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2021
Public Safety said the pedestrian, a woman, is in critical condition. The motorcyclist is in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.