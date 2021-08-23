BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital after a crash.

Officials say the collision happened Monday on Fifth Avenue. The road was temporarily closed between South Aiken and Wilkins avenues.

Public Safety said the pedestrian, a woman, is in critical condition. The motorcyclist is in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

