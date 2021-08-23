By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,652 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,269,555 cases and 28,076 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,463 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 391 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 12,021,903 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,883,754 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 65% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,073,196 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 73,057 cases among residents and 15,811 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,542 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,934 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

