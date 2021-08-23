By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh taxpayers spend about $68 million on litter and illegal dumping mitigation and now leaders are trying to put an end to it.READ MORE: North Allegheny's Masking Mandate Reinstated After Judge Approves Temporary Restraining Order
Mayor Bill Peduto, the Department of Public Works and the Clean Pittsburgh Commission announced a two-pronged approach for city investments in anti-littering and dumping initiatives and opportunities for residents to help on Monday.READ MORE: Shuman Juvenile Detention Center Will Close In September
The city says it has over 800 known illegal dumping sites and it’s trying to strengthen enforcement efforts, like installing new cameras and updating penalties, to try and stop the crime.
Residents can also get involved by volunteering for neighborhood clean up events on Public Works’ website.MORE NEWS: Washington School District Mandating Masks For First Few Weeks Of Classes
The city’s full plan for combatting littering and dumping can be read here.