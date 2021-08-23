By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers who use Route 65 to get through the North Side of Pittsburgh may need to find alternate routes on Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., crews were called out in response to a rollover crash along Route 65.

The crash happened near the West End Bridge and the Rivers Casino.

EMS, Fire, and Police are on scene of a 18-wheeler rollover on route 65 just before the North Shore exit. The driver was not injured. Route 65 south bound is closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UVaER6GIAA — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 23, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver was not injured in the crash but are asking drivers to avoid the area while the cleanup is underway.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

