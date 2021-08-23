BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear when the roadway will reopen. 
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Overturned Tractor Trailer, Pittsburgh News, Rollover Crash, Route 65, Traffic Alert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers who use Route 65 to get through the North Side of Pittsburgh may need to find alternate routes on Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., crews were called out in response to a rollover crash along Route 65.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

The crash happened near the West End Bridge and the Rivers Casino.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver was not injured in the crash but are asking drivers to avoid the area while the cleanup is underway.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 