By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a vandal accused of spraying graffiti onto multiple local businesses and a church.
Police say the suspect was caught on camera late last Friday tagging the back of Stewart Equipment on Fifth Street. He also allegedly tagged several other businesses and a church in West Elizabeth and Elizabeth borough.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops.
Police are asking for anyone who has information or can identify the suspect to call Chief William Sombo with the Elizabeth Borough Police Department at 412-384-4041.