By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man will spend 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to rob local gun stores with his brothers.
Twenty-four-year-old Jerwahn Atkins was sentenced Tuesday.
Atkins and his brothers Jamir and Jerquay pleaded guilty to using a crowbar to break into Allegheny Arms and Gunworks last year. They triggered a burglar alarm and took off.
Jerwahn and Jamir then drove to the National Armory in Moon Township and tried to crowbar their way in there, once again triggering an alarm.
Jamir and Jerquay will be scheduled in the next few days.