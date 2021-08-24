By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Webster Avenue following a Shotspotter alert just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.
Police say that no arrests have been made, nor are there any suspect descriptions available.
Their investigation is ongoing.
