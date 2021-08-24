BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s still August and pumpkin spice season has barely just begun, but the City of Pittsburgh is already thinking about Christmas.

The Public Works’ Forestry Division introduced its official 2021 Christmas Tree on Twitter Monday.

The 45-foot-tall blue spruce will be the 106th tree to grace City Hall.

Public Works says it will be donated by “Mr. Chris Fuga & Family” from Lincoln Place.