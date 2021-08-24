By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's still August and pumpkin spice season has barely just begun, but the City of Pittsburgh is already thinking about Christmas.
The Public Works’ Forestry Division introduced its official 2021 Christmas Tree on Twitter Monday.
It’s beginning to look a lot like…
Our Forestry Division is happy to introduce #Pittsburgh to its official 2021 Christmas Tree!
This 45-foot tall blue spruce will be donated by Mr. Chris Fuga & Family from #Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place. It will be the 106th to grace City Hall. pic.twitter.com/UORJXqj9ku
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) August 23, 2021
The 45-foot-tall blue spruce will be the 106th tree to grace City Hall.
Public Works says it will be donated by “Mr. Chris Fuga & Family” from Lincoln Place.