BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE
Masking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Baby Rhino Calf Born At The Wilds
A baby rhino calf was born last week at The Wilds in Ohio.
Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, Humidity To Continue Tuesday
The heat is just getting started and we are staying above average all week long!
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, Humidity To Continue Tuesday
The heat is just getting started and we are staying above average all week long!
Pittsburgh Weather: Muggy Monday With Hot, Humid Conditions
It's going to be ahot start to the work week and a foggy start to the morning at the bus stop and your morning commute.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Former Steeler Brett Keisel Names Calf 'Nunny' After Hall Of Fame Scout Bill Nunn
Earlier this month, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn was inducted into the Pro Football of Fame. Now, another former Steeler has named a calf on his farm in his honor.
Five WPIAL Championship Football Games Set To Be Held At Heinz Field In November
High school football championship titles in Western Pennsylvania will once again be up for grabs at Heinz Field.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'
Celebrities such as Snooki from "The Jersey Shore" and Tori Spelling from "90210" will be discussing the messiest moments of their lives and careers and the craziest videos on the Internet in a new MTV series.
Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'
Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'It's A Big Privilege & I Loved It': Jordan Hull On Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The actor talks with us about what it means to represent queer women of color in season two of "The L Word: Generation Q" on Showtime.
'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.
'It Is Really Outrageously Fun': Abby McEnany On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'Work In Progress'
The star and creator of "Work in Progress" on Showtime previews season two of her show and the power of dark humor.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Spirit Airlines Expecting To Operate On Reduced Schedule After Delays And Cancellations
Following days of delayed and cancelled flights, Spirit Airlines has made the decision to operate on a reduced schedule.
Flight Plans: Airline Industry's Staffing Shortages Leading To Cancellations And Longer Waits
As Spirit Airlines has been battling cancelled flights and delays, they are far from alone as the entire industry experiences staffing shortages.
More
CBS+
CBSN Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: Aug. 24, 2021
August 24, 2021 at 7:14 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
The Gateway Clipper
Giant Eagle Cooking Corner
Market District
Dr. Lori
Team Julian
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram