By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 196 are confirmed and 122 are probable cases.
The new nine deaths come from a data import from the state. Eight were from this month and one was from December 2020.
There have been 7,586 total hospitalizations and 108,052 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,059.
