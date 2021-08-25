By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl is now in jail.
Allegheny County sheriff's deputies caught 38-year-old Travis Gladish of Wellsburg, West Virginia in Sharpsburg Wednesday morning.
He's accused of sexually abusing a girl in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. She said the alleged abuse started when she was 5 years old.
Gladish was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he’ll await arraignment. He’ll stay there until he’s extradited to West Virginia.