BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Child Sexual Abuse, Child Sexual Assault, Local TV, Sharpsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl is now in jail.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To Seek OK From FDA On COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies caught 38-year-old Travis Gladish of Wellsburg, West Virginia in Sharpsburg Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Expected To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations Or Regular Testing For Employees

(Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office)

He’s accused of sexually abusing a girl in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. She said the alleged abuse started when she was 5 years old.

MORE NEWS: Plum Native And Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Gladish was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he’ll await arraignment. He’ll stay there until he’s extradited to West Virginia.