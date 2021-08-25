By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning on October 18, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh will require all staff, members, and guests to provide proof of vaccination to enter any and all facilities.
"We serve a diverse segment of our community from infants to older adults," said Jason Kunzman the Chief Program Officer of JCC Pittsburgh. "Our responsibility is to help maintain and protect the health and wellness of all who walk through our doors."
JCC has followed CDC guidance throughout the pandemic including virtual programming and then reopening with new safety guidelines, including requiring masks and all facilities.
"The JCC has applied best practices throughout the entire pandemic," said Dr. Elizabeth Miller of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "The rigor of the JCC's approach is well supported by the findings and recommendations of national and local health authorities. The JCC is to be commended in its steadfast approach to following the science and prioritizing public health. Care for our neighbors and for each other's safety is so critical during these challenging times."
The JCC is partnering with the Squirrel Hill Health Center in making vaccinations and PCR tests available to all staff ahead of the October 18 deadline.