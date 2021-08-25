By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — A North Allegheny school board meeting Wednesday was adjourned because some parents would not put on a mask.
Parents for and against their kids wearing masks in school spoke at the board meeting, which ended around 7:40 p.m.
The North Allegheny school board adjourned the meeting because some parents wouldn’t put on a mask. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1JcdVnAcoH
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 25, 2021
A judge approved a temporary restraining order, reinstating a mask mandate for the North Allegheny School District, on Monday. Over the weekend, a group of parents and students took legal action to try to get a mandatory mask mandate back in place.
The ruling came after the school board overturned the superintendent’s order requiring mask-wearing in schools. The judge said the vote was not on the agenda, and the board did not provide advanced notification.
The next school board meeting is on Sept. 22.
