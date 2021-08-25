By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recent study from Zumper looked into the median cost for rental properties in the United States, and they found that Pittsburgh ranks 50th in the country.
According to the study, the average cost for a one-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is $1,130 per month while a two-bedroom costs $1,360.
The study also found that rent growth throughout the country has continued to accelerate, finding that median one-bedroom cost is up 9.2% and two-bedrooms increasing 11%, all since the second quarter of 2020.
As of August 2021, New York City surpassed San Francisco as the most expensive market, with a median cost of $2,810, compared to $2,800 for San Francisco.
Rounding out the top five most-expensive markets, Boston was third at $2,300, San Jose in fourth at $2,200, and Washington D.C. in fifth with $2,160.
The cheapest median cost for a rental property on their list was Wichita, Kansas with a median cost of $620 for a one-bedroom and $800 for a two-bedroom.
The full study can be found at this link.