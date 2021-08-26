By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “It is thrilling to be back in Pittsburgh, to be back in the town where it all started – in the city that raised me.”

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter spoke exclusively with KDKA on the set of his new movie that’s filming here in town. The award-winning actor wrapped up filming on Tuesday night and took some time to reflect on the city he grew up in.

He said without Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t be where he is in his career.

In fact, he filmed at his alma mater, CAPA High School, during his time in town.

“One of the locations that we shot in is CAPA High School and I am an alumnus of CAPA High School before it moved downtown, so I was at the old building, I’m a little bit older than I look,” Porter laughed. “It was wonderful to be able to come back to where it all started.”

He said while it was a thrill to be back, he was a bit too busy to explore his hometown.

It’s going to be a busy few months for Porter.

He stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime film “Cinderella” which premiers next weekend.

Then, he’ll be at the Emmy Awards on September 19, hoping to win his second “Best Actor In A Drama” award.