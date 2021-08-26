BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By Daisy Jade
Are…you…Ready? JP Roofing Fan N’ation, the only show that celebrates Pittsburgh Sports Fans, is back for Season 2!
Fan N’ation flips the camera on the fans, to tell the stories of the most passionate, dedicated, and fanatical fan base in the world! Don’t miss the best-kept secret that fans everywhere are watching!
Fan N’ation returns Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 pm on KDKA, Pittsburgh’s CW, and streaming on CBSN!

Want to be on our show? We are still looking to meet fans and tell your fan stories; see your cars, caves, and tattoos; and compete in wacky competitions. Visit the SUBMISSION PAGE if you’d like us to feature YOU this season!

And Follow us on social @fannationkdka for new submission requests and for more show updates!

