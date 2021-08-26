By: KDKA-TV News Staff
State Police say Dannie Ray Churning left his home on Fry Hollow Road between 8-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Dannie Ray CHURNING W/N-M 49 left his residence on Fry Hollow Rd, Hempfield Twp between 8-9pm on 08/25 operating his 2020 Suzuki RMZ 450 yellow Dirt bike. He usually rode on trails surrounding his home. He has a diminished mental capacity. Call 911 w/ info pic.twitter.com/GRAM6ND1GT
According to police, he was on his 2020 Suzuki RMZ 450 yellow dirt bike. They say he usually rode on trails surrounding his home.
Police say he has "a diminished mental capacity."
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.