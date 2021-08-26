BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 49-year-old who left his home in Hempfield Township Wednesday night on his dirt bike.

State Police say Dannie Ray Churning left his home on Fry Hollow Road between 8-9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, he was on his 2020 Suzuki RMZ 450 yellow dirt bike. They say he usually rode on trails surrounding his home.

Police say he has “a diminished mental capacity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.