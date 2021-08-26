By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW YORK (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for one local man whose smiling face will shine bright in Times Square.
It will be part of this year’s presentation by the National Down Syndrome Society.
The one-hour video features nearly 500 pictures of kids, teenagers, and adults with Down Syndrome.
The pictures come from all 50 states and this year among them will be James McAfee from Pittsburgh.
His picture was selected from more than 2,100 entries from around the world.
The video will premiere on September 18 and it will stream on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page, as well.