By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Those traveling on a portion of Route 51 today can expect a slowdown.
Crews are planning to move a 70-foot long building from a barge on the Monongahela River to Greensburg.
Because of the “superload”, PennDOT is planning to stop traffic on Route 51 for about 30 minutes.
That will start in Elizabeth Township at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The full route is as follows:
- Southbound on Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001)
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road (Route 2001)
- Travel west on North 3rd Avenue (police will assist with a traffic stoppage)
- Travel on the northbound Route 51 off-ramp in the opposite direction (police will close the ramp)
- Travel in the southbound direction on Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) in the northbound lanes (police will stop northbound Route 51 traffic for a short duration)
- Cross over into the southbound lanes of Route 51 at Route 48 (Scenery Drive) and continue south
- Eastbound Interstate 70
- Eastbound Route 31
- Northbound on Old Route 119 (Route 3093)
- Old Route 119 becomes Center Avenue (Route 3111)
- Eastbound on Arona Road (Route 3071)
- Eastbound on Route 136 to Willow Crossing Road