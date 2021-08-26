By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is wanted for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Stowe Township duplex and injured four firefighters.
Allegheny County Police say 28-year-old Andre Quinones from McKees Rocks is wanted on arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the duplex on the 1300 block of Island Avenue on Aug. 12.
Police say Quinones is also wanted on charges stemming from a fight that took place earlier in the day at the Pittsburgh International Airport. According to police, a woman who was inside the home at the time of the arson was also involved in the fight at the airport.
The woman managed to escape the duplex unharmed but four firefighters were injured when part of the structure collapsed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.