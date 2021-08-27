For 65 years, 84 Lumber has been supplying top-of-the-line building materials in Pittsburgh and around the country. Over the years, the company has expanded on its offerings, including creating its own custom millwork shop right here in Pittsburgh.
For your premium hardwood and custom moulding needs, 84 Lumber custom millwork shops combine high-tech equipment with hands-on experience to produce unique products that will last a lifetime. The company offers a wide range of casings, baseboards, railings and a variety of hardwood species.
Courtney Brennan, a local home designer, builder and influencer, along with her husband Mark, recently used the 84 Lumber millwork shop to recreate brand new front doors for their Lawrenceville home. The couple is completely renovating the historic home and doing their best to ensure the home maintains its character. That’s why, when they found the original front doors to be unsalvageable, they reached out to 84 Lumber to duplicate the doors for them.
Check out the Brennans’ new doors:
For your new doors, custom cabinets, trim or moulding, make sure to reach out to 84 Lumber. Their custom millwork shop can grind custom knives to match historic restoration profiles or produce a one-of-a-kind product to match your unique style.
Visit www.84lumber.com for more information.