By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood has announced that this fall they’re debuting a brand new fall event, “Phantom Fall Fest.”

The event will kick off on Friday, October 1 with an event they’re calling “Play All Day, Fright All Night.”

“For the first time ever, Kennywood will be open all day and well into the evening on Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Friday evenings,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “Phantom Fall Fest will be the perfect balance between new, fun experiences for families and Halloween frights at night, preserving the award-winning spooky atmosphere Kennywood is known for.”

During the daytime, Kennywood will have the usual family-friendly fun including fall-themed food and more rides open than usual in fall. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy pumpkin funnel cakes, seasonal beers, specialty cocktails, and of course, Potato Patch fries.

“With Phantom Fall Fest, guests can enjoy different and delicious dining experiences,” said Kennywood Culinary Director Ed Reams. “From sweet potato fries to chocolate-covered kettle corn, we will have plenty of options to satisfy both sweet and savory appetites.”

The park will then close at 6:00 p.m. to prepare for the spooky part of the day.

Kennywood will feature five haunted houses and four “scare zones” including the new Manor Estate Sale and Hellbilly Hollow.

Phantom Fall Fest will be every weekend beginning in October. Fridays from 6:00-11:00 p.m., Saturdays from 12:00-11:00 p.m., and Sundays 12:00-10:00 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and employment opportunities, check out Kennywood’s website.