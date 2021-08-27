BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – One of Blackhawk High School’s own is answering the call.

Football and baseball coach Lou Wolber received deployment orders for Afghanistan and leaves today, according to the Beaver County Times.

Wolber is a chief master sergeant with the Air Force Reserve.

He finished his 20th tour of duty last summer.