By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans on introducing legislation that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent.
One bill proposed by State Rep. Dan Frankel would allow people 14 or older to get vaccines recommended by the United States Advisory Committee and prevent parents or guardians from overriding the decision.
Another would require parents seeking religious or philosophical exemptions from mandatory school vaccinations to get a yearly medical consultation to understand the threats of being unvaccinated.
“We know there are parents that are listening to and reading internet sites that don’t believe in having themselves or their children vaccinated for COVID when they’re eligible,” Frankel told the Post-Gazette.
"It's putting not only themselves and their families at risk but our community at risk, both in terms of spreading a disease and thwarting our ability to have a full-throated economic recovery."
Frankel is expected to unveil the bills on Monday.