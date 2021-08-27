By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Do you have an old TV or electronics you want to unload?
You can drop them off Saturday at a hard-to-recycle event.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council will set up shop at Bethel Park High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Because of COVID, you have to pre-register. And keep in mind, some items like TVs will cost you a fee.
You can learn more and register here.