By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Do you have an old TV or electronics you want to unload?

You can drop them off Saturday at a hard-to-recycle event.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council will set up shop at Bethel Park High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of COVID, you have to pre-register. And keep in mind, some items like TVs will cost you a fee.

You can learn more and register here.