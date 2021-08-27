By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A recent recall alert could change your lunch plans.
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are under recall due to concerns of possible plastic contamination.
The ready-to-eat chicken salads and dips were made on August 10 by Willow Tree Poultry Farms.
If you have one of the affected products, you are advised to either throw it away or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.
You can find the complete list of affected products on the USDA website at this link.