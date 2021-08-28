By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As U.S. officials say evacuations in Afghanistan are growing more dangerous, Reserve Citizen Airmen from across the U.S. are contributing to the efforts.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said evacuating American citizens, Afghans with special visas and vulnerable Afghans continues to be a priority.

One of the multiple units involved is the 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Air Force Reserve Command confirmed in a press release on Friday.

“During this time we have a number of crews and aircraft supporting Air Mobility Command and the DOD during this ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, in a statement to KDKA.

In a Facebook post, the 911th Airlift Wing said that their C-17s could be spotted among some of the photos taken at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Air Force Reserve Command says that this operation is “one of the largest airlift[s]…in history.”

As of Friday, 88,000 Americans, Afghans and allies had been safely relocated since August 14, according to Air Force Reserve Command.