By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help in locating a missing 33-year-old man from Natrona Heights.READ MORE: Body Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found, Identified In Ross Township
Markus Conroy was reported missing on Friday, with his family saying he was last seen near PPG Paints Arena on Thursday and they have not heard from him since.READ MORE: Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak Of Ohio One Of 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Attack
He is described as 6’2″, 160 pounds, with a scar on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.MORE NEWS: Man Wanted On PFA Violation Surrenders Himself To SWAT, Police In Pittsburgh's Oakwood Neighborhood
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details