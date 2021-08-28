BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Markus Conroy, Missing Man, Missing Person, Natrona Heights, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help in locating a missing 33-year-old man from Natrona Heights.

READ MORE: Body Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found, Identified In Ross Township

Photo Credit: Conroy Family

Markus Conroy was reported missing on Friday, with his family saying he was last seen near PPG Paints Arena on Thursday and they have not heard from him since.

READ MORE: Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak Of Ohio One Of 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Attack

He is described as 6’2″, 160 pounds, with a scar on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Man Wanted On PFA Violation Surrenders Himself To SWAT, Police In Pittsburgh's Oakwood Neighborhood

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details