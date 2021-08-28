By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced they have designated outfielder Gregory Polanco for assignment.
They are also expected to recall Cole Tucker from Triple-A Indianapolis.
"Gregory has been a true professional throughout his entire Pirates career, including in our conversation with him regarding today's roster move," Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said in a statement. "He has been a great teammate who always handled himself with class and took a great deal of pride in representing the Pirates and the city of Pittsburgh. We wish him nothing but success moving forward."
So far this season, Polanco has produced a .208 batting average, 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and has a team-leading 14 stolen bases in 107 games.
Meanwhile, this will be Tucker’s third appearance with the Pirates this season. He has made four starts at shortstop and one at first base.
He has produced a .143 batting average in 13 games.
During his time in Indianapolis, Tucker has hit .223 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 20 RBIs.