PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You guessed it. It’s going to be another warm and humid day ahead and then again tomorrow.

We should make it to the upper 80’s today and tomorrow and feel in the mid 90’s!

The atmosphere is rather “juicy”, so this afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

This will also be the trend tomorrow during the mid-afternoon and evening hours. There’s no severe weather threat for the weekend, just general thunderstorms but that doesn’t mean you can’t get caught in a heavy downpour.

We are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorm starting off the work week but not as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

The first day of Meteorological Autumn is Wednesday and it’ll feel more like fall! We see temperatures tick down by Tuesday right around 80 and then the upper 70s are expected through the rest of the week. There’re a few showers possible Wednesday but not a washout.

We will see dry conditions and sunshine and comfortable air in place for the end of the week!

Hurricane Ida is a Category one and with extremely warm Gulf waters and not much shear, this is the worst-case scenario for New Orleans. It’s expected to become a catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane making landfall tomorrow evening.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the intracoastal Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River and the metropolitan New Orleans. Alabama and the Mississippi border are under Tropical Storm Warnings. Life-threatening conditions are expected.

Hurricane Ida will rapidly strengthen in the next 24 to 36 hours. Weakening is expected AFTER landfall. This should not be taken lightly, and people need to act now.

Upwards of 8-16 inches of rain is expected with isolated amounts as high as 20 inches across Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.

As for an impact from Ida in our area, we could once again have steady rainfall later in the week which could lead to flooding. Still too early to nail it down exactly, but we are watching closely!

