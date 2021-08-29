By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — An Indiana County man is facing charges after he allegedly and fatally hit a man on a lawnmower in West Mahoning Township.
State police say Joshua Brink was driving on Barnard Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when he left the road, hit an embankment, then reportedly struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio.
Dalessio was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Brink is now facing charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.