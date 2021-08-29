BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The victim died at the hospital the same night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — An Indiana County man is facing charges after he allegedly and fatally hit a man on a lawnmower in West Mahoning Township.

State police say Joshua Brink was driving on Barnard Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when he left the road, hit an embankment, then reportedly struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio.

Dalessio was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Brink is now facing charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.