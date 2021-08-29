By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – A judge is expected to decide on a temporary restraining order that would overturn the optional mask policy at Canon-McMillan schools.
Last week, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against the district, asking for an injunction that would require students and staff to wear masks.
That hearing is set for 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
