By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – A judge is expected to decide on a temporary restraining order that would overturn the optional mask policy at Canon-McMillan schools.

Last week, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against the district, asking for an injunction that would require students and staff to wear masks.

That hearing is set for 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

