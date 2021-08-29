By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The body of a man who was reported missing on Yough Lake in Somerset County on Friday was recovered this weekend, according to Yough Lake Marina.
The older gentleman was reportedly on a boat on a lake on Friday and ended up in the water.
Yough Lake Marina confirmed that he has been declared deceased.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased along with all the emergency responders who dedicate their time and efforts for such a task,” Yough Lake Marina wrote in a Facebook post. “We ask that you keep them all in your thoughts in the days ahead. A true tragedy for all.”
The man’s name has not been released.
This article was first published at 1:48 a.m. on August 29, 2021.