By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway and a man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
According to police, officers were called out to S. 13th Street for a Shotspotter alert as well as reports of a person being shot near the intersection of Muriel Street and S. 14th Street,
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot three times.
The man was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say that detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.