By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Local kids were gifted with a VIP shopping trip on Sunday with police officers from 13 departments as well as state troopers in preparation for this school year.READ MORE: Judge Expected To Rule On Temporary Restraining Order That Would Require Masks At Canon-McMillan Schools
Macy’s donated $15,000 to the Allegheny County Camp Cadet program, allowing local kids to spend $250 each for back-to-school clothing essentials at this year’s “Shop With A Cop” event at Monroeville Mall.READ MORE: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Will Expire On September 5
Those in attendance at the event say it helps kids understand what police officers do and how they help the community.
“I know these kids enjoy this experience,” said State Trooper Melinda Bondarenka. “They enjoy coming out here, having that positive interaction with law enforcement that they might not typically have.”MORE NEWS: Red Cross Volunteers From Pittsburgh Packing Up, Heading South To Help With Hurricane Ida Recovery
Kids also got a backpack full of school supplies from State Representative Jim Brewster’s office and they also were treated to rids around the mall in cop cars.