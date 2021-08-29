By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thunderstorms rolled through the area on Sunday pretty quickly but left behind plenty of damage including downed trees, downed wires, and flooded roads.
Heavy rains and winds caused trees, light poles, and wires to come down in Cranberry Township, including a large light pole on I-79 southbound causing traffic to be reduced to one lane.
According to our own Ross Guidotti, luckily, no one was injured and no cars were struck by the downed pole.
The Adam's Ridge neighborhood in Butler County was hit particularly hard, with a tree coming down on Hespenheide Road.
Also in Cranberry Township, the storms caused a tree to take down wires along Freedom Road and Haine School Road.
Meanwhile, as the storms rolled through the area, a massive lightning strike struck in a neighborhood in Hopewell Township.
Hopewell Lightning Strike
Video Credit: Shawn Leopardi
If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share of weather in your area, you can send them to us at newsdesk@kdka.com or submit them through this link.