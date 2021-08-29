CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statewide advisory for officials to make preparations as Hurricane Ida moves inland.
According to the National Weather Service, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase Tuesday and Wednesday in West Virginia as Ida's remnants track to the northeast from the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary," Justice said in a statement. "We're ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur."
The statement said the weather service will conduct daily briefings with state leaders and emergency management personnel this week.
Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Louisiana coast on Sunday.
