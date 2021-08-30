IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 945 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 637 are confirmed and 308 are probable cases.

There have been 7,608 total hospitalizations and 109,534 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,061.

