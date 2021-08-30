PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local effort providing humanitarian aid to hurricane-ravaged New Orleans is happening from Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation has become a well-known relief organization that helps those when disasters strike.

In New Orleans, an estimated 1 million people in the region are in the dark and truly in a state of crisis. Brother’s Brother is jumping to help those in imminent danger.

“The number of people who do not have power, electricity or the phone system … it’s been very difficult in terms of communication,” said Brother’s Brother president Ozzy Samad.

Samad is communicating with people on the ground who need help now. Pictures show raging rivers of water in communities and catastrophic destruction.

“Our goal is to support the first responders, the food banks and whoever else we can help on the ground,” Samad said.

Brother’s Brothers said with everything shut down, there is an immediate need for personal protection gear and other COVID-19 mitigation supplies like gloves, cleaning supplies, medical supplies and food.

Brother’s Brother is working with food banks in New Orleans and said organizations are needed because the government can’t do it alone.

Brother’s Brothers said Pittsburgh residents always do their part.

“When you look and see letters and you see addresses like Mckeesport, Altoona, Aliquippa, they are all not necessarily affluent areas. So you have people on one end of the spectrum to the other coming to help,” the president said.

Brother’s Brother says 100 percent of any emergency funds go directly toward distasteful relief. If you want to help, click here.