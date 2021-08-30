By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Mr. Smalls is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for concert-goers.
The venue in Millvale announced on Monday that the decision comes “at the request of the great majority of artists” slated to perform.
People attending indoor shows at Mr. Smalls Theatre and The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result along with a government-issued ID starting Friday.
"These requirements will be in place until there is a substantial decrease in new cases and the performing artists are comfortable with lifting them," Mr. Smalls said. "The health and safety of our guests, staff, and artists is of utmost importance to us, and we are striving to maintain the safest environment that we can while providing a space for live music to continue to happen."
The venue says some artists are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations only — no tests accepted in their place — and those will be announced as soon as there’s information.