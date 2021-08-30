By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man has died after being hit in the head with a table leg by his neighbor in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Police say the fight happened on Aug. 17 on Reifert Street around 12:40 a.m. Officials found the victim unconscious in a home with a head wound.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital on Aug 27, and the Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Man Pradhan.
Police say Walter Jones was arrested on the scene and is expected to be charged with homicide.