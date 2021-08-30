By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority will allow electric bicycles inside the T and the Mon Incline beginning Wednesday.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Many e-bike riders were confused and upset after learning about the policy — which the Port Authority says has been longstanding — from a tweet.
READ MORE: Wolf Administration: Help Available As Federal Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4
Correction: electric bicycles are not permitted inside LRVs or the incline. Our operations and safety divisions have deemed them to be a potential fire hazard due to their lithium-ion batteries. https://t.co/0gLamZhG5p
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 20, 2021
The Port Authority points to the e-bikes’ lithium-ion batteries as the reasoning behind the ban, saying they could explode and cause fires. Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said in a news release Monday that since the policy was created, e-bikes “have come a long way” and there have been very few incidents with e-bikes inside public transit vehicles.
After chatting with @BikePGH we have reversed our longstanding policy on battery-powered bicycles or e-bikes. They will be permitted inside light rail vehicles and the Monongahela Incline as part of a six-month pilot beginning Wednesday, September 1: https://t.co/4727cTRSNG
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 30, 2021
Now starting on Sept. 1, battery-powered bicycles will be allowed inside light rail vehicles when riders are traveling south of First Avenue Station.MORE NEWS: Local Volunteers Deployed To Help With Hurricane Ida's Aftermath
They’ll also be allowed inside the Mon incline and light rail vehicles when traveling within the Central Business District on a six-month pilot. If nothing happens during that time, the Port Authority says that change will become permanent.