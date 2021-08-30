IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority will allow electric bicycles inside the T and the Mon Incline beginning Wednesday.

Many e-bike riders were confused and upset after learning about the policy — which the Port Authority says has been longstanding — from a tweet.

The Port Authority points to the e-bikes’ lithium-ion batteries as the reasoning behind the ban, saying they could explode and cause fires. Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said in a news release Monday that since the policy was created, e-bikes “have come a long way” and there have been very few incidents with e-bikes inside public transit vehicles.

Now starting on Sept. 1, battery-powered bicycles will be allowed inside light rail vehicles when riders are traveling south of First Avenue Station.

They’ll also be allowed inside the Mon incline and light rail vehicles when traveling within the Central Business District on a six-month pilot. If nothing happens during that time, the Port Authority says that change will become permanent.