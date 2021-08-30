IDA'S IMPACT
Click here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
18-Year-Old Dies Following Homewood Shooting
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the city's Homewood South neighborhood.
Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Reports Of Shots Fired Near Sto-Rox High School
Police are investigating after gunshots were reported near Sto-Rox High School on Monday morning.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances, Ida's Remnants On The Way
A cool front will slide through today with a couple of chances for some rain.
Sunday's Storms Move Through Quickly, Leave Behind Flooded Roads, Downed Trees And Wires
Sunday's storms moved through quickly and left behind flooded roads, downed trees, poles, and wires.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 Olympics
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst Talent
CBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.
'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly Shannon
Heléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.
'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'
Celebrities such as Snooki from "The Jersey Shore" and Tori Spelling from "90210" will be discussing the messiest moments of their lives and careers and the craziest videos on the Internet in a new MTV series.
Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'
Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
PTL Links: Aug. 30, 2021
August 30, 2021 at 9:20 am
Savor Pittsburgh
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Savor Pittsburgh
GBU Life
Handy Andy of Evey True Value Hardware
Real Estate Checklist with Bonnie Loya
Y108 Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram