By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged with assault after a family says they were jumped on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The two told police that their family of four was attacked at the corner of 18th and Carson just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Both people were taken to the hospital.
According to Pittsburgh Police, Latae Young, 27, and Wesley Brown, 27, both of North Versailles, have each been charged with aggravated assault.
Police say the alleged attack was unprovoked.
The condition of those taken to the hospital is unknown.