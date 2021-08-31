By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have trimmed their initial roster to 53 players.
The team released 17 players by the league’s 4 p.m. cutdown deadline on Tuesday. Among the players cut were running backs Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
Jaylen Samuels one of the players released today. Arthur Maulet a surprise cut. Josh Dobbs placed on injured list @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tiKsD3Y3y2
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 31, 2021
#Steelers makes moves and very interesting ones. Among them
Offensive Guards BJ Finney and Rashaad Coward, Slot Corner Arthur Maulet. Outside LB Cassius Marsh, and Quincy Roche. Running back Jaylen Samuels
QB Josh Dobbs was placed on IR.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 31, 2021
Quarterback Josh Dobbs was placed on the reserve/injured list.
Beginning Sept. 1, Pittsburgh can sign 16 players to the practice squad.