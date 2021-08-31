IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
Beginning Sept. 1, Pittsburgh can sign 16 players to the practice squad.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have trimmed their initial roster to 53 players.

The team released 17 players by the league’s 4 p.m. cutdown deadline on Tuesday. Among the players cut were running backs Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs was placed on the reserve/injured list.

